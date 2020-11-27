Matthew Perry has much to celebrate this holiday season, as the Friends star is now engaged!

Talking to People magazine, 51-year-old confirmed his engagement to 29-year-old literary talent manager Molly Hurwitz, his girlfriend of two years. “I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time,” said Perry.

Though not much is known about Perry’s young fiancee, she does have a bio on filmmaking platform Screen32.com, which reads, “Molly Hurwitz is a Manager and Producer at Zero Gravity Management, a management and production company with over 500 clients and over 20 productions under their belt.”

She also has a private Instagram page, where she had dedicated a special Valentine’s Day post to Perry in February when he was a newbie on the microblogging app, as reported by People earlier. “Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favourite,” Hurwitz wrote.

Perry is best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hugely popular TV series Friends.

