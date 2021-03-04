‘Friends’ reunion is ready to roll, confirms David Schwimmer

The break is over! Well… almost.

David Schwimmer has confirmed that the much-delayed and highly-anticipated Friends reunion on HBO Max is finally ready to roll, reported The New York Post.

The actor, who essayed the role of paleontologist Ross Geller on the cult classic NBC sitcom, sat down with SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen and revealed that the team is all set to embark on the reunion journey in a little over a month!

Answering Cohen’s question about plans for the reunion, David Schwimmer opened up, “Oh, it’s happening. Actually, in a little over a month, I’m heading out to LA.”

“So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely, and there’s going to be a portion of it that we film outside because of, you know, for safety protocols,” he added.

David Schwimmer also revealed that Ellen DeGeneres would not be hosting the show, and nor would Billy Crystal.

The reunion was initially planned for the launch of HBO Max in May 2020 but filming was indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. More delays followed, leading to uncertainty about the project.

The main cast, including 54-year-old Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, 52, Courteney Cox, 56, Lisa Kudrow, 57, Matt LeBlanc, 53, and Matthew Perry, 51 are expected to be a part of the reunion special.

However, the gang will not be in character during the show, as confirmed by Kudrow and Aniston in an interview with Variety last year. “I will not be Phoebe,” said Kudrow with Aniston adding, “I will not be Rachel, although I kind of am. Well, we’re all sort of little fragments of them. Not really. But yeah.”

Comments

comments