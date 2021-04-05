‘Friends’ reunion special ready to film next week

The long-awaited Friends reunion special episode is set to go on floors next week after countless delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported NME.

The good news was confirmed by Friends star David Schwimmer on The Graham Norton Show where he said, “After this, I’m going to Los Angeles. We’re going to be shooting a Friends reunion next week so I’m hopping on a plane this afternoon.”

“I’m gonna see everyone next week for the first time in many years,” added the 54-year-old who played Ross Geller on the NBC hit.

Schwimmer also shared that the beloved stars of the sitcom, that include Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc, will not be in character for the reunion.

“I’ll be myself, I’ll be David. There’s nothing scripted,” he said. “We’re not in character, we’re all ourselves – the real people. Although there is one section of it that – I don’t want to give it away – but we all read something.”

Earlier, Schwimmer was the first one to also confirm that the reunion was ready to go on the floor after months of delays due to the pandemic. “We figured out a way to film it safely and there’s going to be a portion of it that we film outside. You know, for safety protocols,” he had said, revealing that the show was ready to film in April but had not provided a set date.

So, we guess the special is closer than we thought! Are you as excited as us?

