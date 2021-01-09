Friends turn out to be killers of minor boy in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Saturday claimed to have resolved the mystery surrounding the murder of a child as his two friends, reportedly aged between 12 and15, turned out to be his killers, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a minor boy had been killed by unidentified men a few days back in Manghopir area of Karachi. On being informed, police and rescue officials had shifted his body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, the police launched investigations into the blind murder case. On suspicion, the police took one of his friends into custody, who during the initial interrogation confessed to his crime. He told the police that another boy was also involved in the murder.

The police also recovered the murder weapon and his clothes stained with blood.

