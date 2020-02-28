Friends turn out to be killers of teenager in Lahore

LAHORE: The friends of the 19-year-old Hafiz-e-Quran boy, who had been killed after kidnapping in Lahore, turned out to be his murderers, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the19-year-old boy, Hafiz Hamdan, had been killed after kidnapping in Lahore a few days earlier. His body had been recovered from a sewage in the area.

The police had registered a case and launched investigations into the blind murder.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigations on Friday claimed to have arrested the killers of the Hafiz-e-Quran boy with the help of latest technology.

The suspects have confessed to killing their friend in Lahore, he added.

The police officer said that all the four suspected killers were drug addicts and added that they had killed their friend so as to buy narcotics after selling his expensive mobile phone and other valuable things.

The suspects were identified as Owais, Abudllah, Muqeet and Osama.

