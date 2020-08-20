Web Analytics
WATCH: Frog ‘takes ride’ on snake’s back, video goes viral

In a rare happening, a frog rode on a snake’s back in order to keep itself safe from the predator’s attack.  

The video footage of the incident that went viral on social media shows a frog coolly slithering down a snake’s back, without any fear.

The video was shared on social networking website, Twitter, by Indian forest services (IFS) officer, Susanta Nanda, with the caption, “Drama of Nature.. Prey rides  the predator”.

 

He did not mention time and location of the incident. Social media users termed the incident a classic example of ‘keep your friends close and enemies closer.’

Experts said that amphibian like to stay away from snakes and they do not want to get into a confrontation with them. They said that it was a rare response.

