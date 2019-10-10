From acting to playing guitar and now cooking, Hamza Ali Abbasi knows all!

Naimal Khawar Abbasi has just uploaded a boomerang on Wednesday night as her Instagram story unveiling her better half, Hamza Ali Abbasi cooking.

Although the simple yet gorgeous wedding of Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar is over, the charm they have sprinkled will be seen as a benchmark for the nuptials to come, especially amid the entertainment industry of Pakistan.

Ever since their wedding, both Naimal and Hamza have expressed love and complemented each other many times through social media. The photos they post are legit couple goals for the gorgeousness and contentment they offer.

Recently, the diva posted a boomerang delineating her better half Hamza cooking something for her at midnight with huge flames oozing out. She wrote, “Midnight cooking by the Master chef.” In an earlier interview, Hamza Ali Abbasi had mentioned about his passion for cooking.

He certainly is the master when it comes to cooking, acting and even playing a guitar. A few days back, Naimal posted a video completing her painting while her hubby played a surreal rendition of the national anthem with an ace.

Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi got married in a simple yet elegant wedding ceremony on August 25 in Islamabad with close friends and family in attendance.

We wish the couple a beautiful life of togetherness filled with infinite love and happiness galore. What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

