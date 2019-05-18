Abilities of Frontier Corps would be enhanced at Pak-Afghan border: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said abilities of Frontier Corps would be further enhanced at Pak-Afghan border to effectively manage the border, ARY News reported.

“To continue the journey towards ultimate success; we need to stay patient, determined and united. Recently, we confronted an extremely tense situation with success,” General Qamar Javed Bajwa said while talking to army troops and Pak-Afghan border.

The army chief said that Pakistan would continue to play its positive role towards success of Afghan reconciliation process and peace in the region and stay ready for any unforeseen eventuality.

According to the media wing of the armed forces, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), while interacting troops on forward posts along Pak-Afghan Border at Dawatoi in NWTD today, General Bajwa said for this, Pakistan was solidifying border through fencing, construction of new forts and posts and increase in strength of FC troops.

The army chief said, “Similarly, we continue to maintain required state of alertness and preparedness on our Eastern Border.”

He said there are still challenges facing Pakistan but not as much as we have passed through in recent past.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa was briefed about progress on border fencing, sanitization operation, socio-economic development projects and rehabilitation of temporarily displaced persons (TDPs).

He appreciated high morale of troops and their contributions for bringing about stability in the area.

This was the area where due to cross border terrorist attack from Afghanistan on fencing party had resulted into martyrdom of three Pak Army soldiers on first of this month.

