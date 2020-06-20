4787 frontline health workers test positive for COVID-19 across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has continued to take a toll on healthcare workers across the country as 116 of them tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a report prepared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad and conveyed to the Ministry of National Health Services showed that the overall health workers affected by the virus have reached to 4,787.

“The virus-affectees within the past 24-hours included 80 doctors, 11 nurses and 25 paramedics, ” the report said.

Further highlighting the number of medics affected by the infection, it reported that 2910 doctors have so far tested positive for COVID-19, followed by 577 nurses and 1300 other health workers.

“Currently, 2500 health workers are quarantined at their homes, while 321 are receiving treatment at country-wide hospitals and of the 321 are said to be in a stable condition,” the report showed.

It detailed that 1918 coronavirus-positive healthcare workers have recovered. On the other hand, 48 of the medics have so far died of the infection including two of them who breathed their last due to it during the last 24 hours.

It is pertinent to mention here that the countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has jumped to 171,577 after 6,604 new infections were detected in Pakistan over the past 24 hours while 153 more people succumbed to the deadly disease.

According to data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 64,216 cases have been detected in Punjab so far, 65,163 in Sindh, 20,790 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,162 in Balochistan, 10,279 in Islamabad, 803 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,253 in Gilgit Baltistan.

With 153 more Covid-19 related fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, the number of people dying from the disease in the country has soared to 3,382. A total of 6,604 new cases were detected when 31,681 tests were conducted during this period.

