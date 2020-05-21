Frontline warriors forced to leave city after contracting coronavirus

KARACHI: In an inhuman treatment with frontline warriors, a couple deployed as healthcare workers forced to leave Karachi city after contracting the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a wardbody, Majeed quarantined himself at his residence after being infected with COVID-19 while performing his duty at the Civil Hospital Karachi.

This news had triggered the anger among his neighbors and around a week back, members of the area committee had ransacked his house, situated in CMS compound near Nishtar Road, around 2 a.m. and ordered his family to shift the patient somewhere else.

His wife, Shehnaaz, a staff nurse by profession, had shifted his ailing husband to another city around 4 am that night to keep him safe from the angry mob.

Read More: 509 health professionals contracted coronavirus in Pakistan: report

Talking to journalists, Shehnaaz said that her family had been harassed during the attack, adding that she had to leave her minor daughter in Karachi due to the situation.

She demanded of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and other concerned officials to provide her family justice.

Comments

comments