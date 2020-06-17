Fruit seller dies of heart attack during anti-encroachment drive in Karachi

KARACHI: A sorrowful incident took place in Karachi where a fruit seller died of heart attack while resisting the officials taking part in anti-encroachment drive in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A fruit seller lost his live due to cardiac arrest during the anti-encroachment campaign initiated in Delhi Colony area of the metropolis.

The man reportedly resisted the officials trying to seize its handcart to clear the site from encroachers.

Read: KMC demolishes illegal encroachments in Karachi’s old city areas

After his health condition deteriorated, he was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where the doctors confirmed his death.

Following the incident, the family members of the deceased fruit seller lodged sit-in outside the Frere police station to protest over the police negligence in taking action against the responsible persons.

Read: Coronavirus: Anti-encroachment operations in Clifton halted

The number of protestors was increased as more people joined the grieving family’s demonstration outside the police station. The police officials have closed doors of the police station to avoid any uncertain situation.

The protesting family demanded police officials to take action against the responsible persons after filing a case.

Police said that a case was being filed agianst the anti-encroachment team over the complaint of the deceased fruit seller’s brother.

Comments

comments