Frustrated by Kindergarteners’ questions, school bus hijacker lets the kids go

COLUMBIA: In an astonishing incident, a school bus hijacker ordered the kids to get off the vehicle after being frustrated by the non-stop questions posed by the kindergarteners and drove away on his own in Columbia.

According to the details, a school bus, carrying nearly 18 students, was on its way in Columbia when an armed man entered the bus and held the students and the driver hostage at gunpoint earlier this month.

The driver Kenneth Corbin has now revealed that the gunman was no match for the queries of kindergartners. He said it wasn’t just him — the kids on the bus also helped thwart the suspect too, the Washington Post, reported.

“The kids started asking lots of questions to the suspect. The suspect got a little frustrated,” Sheriff Leon Lott, of Richland County, said during a news conference.

Corbin said the kids, all in elementary school, “pretty much had my back as much as my concerns were with them.”

Six minutes after boarding the bus on May 6, authorities said, the hijacker ordered everyone off.

The authorities said that the suspect, 23-year-old Jovan Collazo, an army trainee, was quickly apprehended and charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, carjacking and other offenses.

Comments

comments