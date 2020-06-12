Fuel crisis: Committee summons heads of nine more oil companies

ISLAMABAD: Widening its investigations into the recent artificial fuel crisis in the country, the probe committee has summoned the heads of nine more oil marketing companies, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the committee has issued summons to the heads of Puma Energy, Zoom Marketing, Taj Gasoline, Gas and Oil Company, Askari Oil, Shell, Hascol Petroleum and others.

The probe committee has also sought comprehensive details of their oil reserves and supply to the outlasts.

Earlier on June 10, the federal government had formed an investigation committee to probe the ‘artificial’ petroleum shortage in the country.

Read More: Govt forms committee to probe petrol crisis

According to details, the investigation team will look into the causes of hoarding and black market behind Petroleum crisis.

In this regard, the probe committee has directed CEO’s of three oil companies to appear before the investigation team tomorrow. The three companies include Hascol Petroleum Limited, Shell and GO Oil Company. The inquiry committee would examine the existing reserves of the three oil companies.

Earlier, the Petroleum Division had ordered legal action against two oil marketing companies after shortage of petroleum across the country.

A fact-finding committee formed over fuel crisis across the country had wrote a letter recommending punitive action against two privately-owned companies over their role in fuel crisis that had hit hard the country.

Comments

comments