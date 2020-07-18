Fuel crisis averted as oil tankers association calls-off strike

KARACHI: Fuel reserves of upto 60 percent of the petrol pumps in Karachi on Saturday dried up just before Oil Tankers Contractors Association agreed to call-off an ongoing strike after assurances from the federal government, ARY NEWS reported.

The fuel crisis was averted after the Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub held successful talks with the oil tankers association, pursuing them to withdraw their ongoing country-wide strike, which entered its third day today.

The president of the association Abid Ullah Afridi said that the government had agreed to their demands and Chairman FBR assured them that the income tax limit for them would be set at 2 percent.

It was agreed to develop a policy regarding oil tankers as the government extended its timeline for replacement of old fuel supply carriers.

The two sides agreed that the old oil tankers would get supply unless work on the White Oil Pipeline is completed.

The government also agreed to withdraw toll tax and commercial tax, announced earlier to be imposed on the oil tankers.

The association also announced to hike transport fares amid rising inflation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Oil Tankers and Contractors Association has announced the countrywide strike for an indefinite period from Thursday to protest against the increase in income tax, provincial service and toll taxes.

The association’s President Abid Afridi announced to cut off oil supply to the entire country after the government failed in resolving their issues.

Afridi said their sector worked 24 hours and continued oil supply across the country during the coronavirus pandemic. “There is no business and they have increased the tax,” he said.

