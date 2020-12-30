Fuel prices to go up by Rs3 from Jan 01: sources

ISLAMABAD: The fuel prices in the country are likely to be raised by over Rs3 per litre as petroleum division has received a summary in this regard, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources, the petroleum division has received a summary from Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), recommending an increase of Rs 2.96 per litre on petroleum from January 01.

Besides this, the sources said that the prices of high-speed diesel would go up by Rs3.12 per litre along with an increase recommended by Ogra on kerosene oil and light diesel.

The notification for the new fuel prices would be issued by the finance division after a final nod in this regard from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On December 15, Pakistan’s oil regulatory body announced an increase of Rs3 per litre on petrol, which now sell at Rs103.69 per litre, in its bimonthly petroleum product pricing exercise.

Prices of Hi-speed diesel, after Rs3 per litre hike, now sold at 108.44 per litre while other products such as Kerosene oil saw Rs5 per litre jump in retail.

The lowest surge was noted in Low-speed diesel with Rs2 per litre as it is sold for Rs67.86 per litre acorss Pakistan.

It may be noted that these new prices are applicable from Dec 16 onwards and will remain the same for the rest of the year.

