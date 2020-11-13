Fuel prices likely to go down in Pakistan: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Friday recommended the federal government to lower fuel prices in the country by upto Rs 3 per litre, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to the sources, the OGRA has recommended the authorities to lower fuel prices in the country between Rs 2 to Rs 3 per litre from November 16.

“The petrol prices may go down by Rs 3 per litre,” they said adding that the diesel prices may also witness a decrease by Rs 2 to Rs 3 per litre.

On October 31, the government announced a reduction of Rs1.57 per litre in the price of petrol for the next 15 days.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) decreased by Rs0.84 per litre while the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel will remain unchanged.

The price of petrol was reduced by Rs1.57 to Rs102.40 per litre while HSD was made available at the rate of Rs103.22 per litre for the next 15 days.

In a notification, the Ministry of Finance said that the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel ‘will remain unchanged and it will be available at the rate of Rs65.29 and Rs 62.86 per litre’ respectively.

The new prices of petroleum products came into effect from 12 midnight, read the statement.

