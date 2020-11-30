Fuel prices to remain unchanged for next 15 days

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to maintain the petroleum prices unchanged for the next 15 days, a notification from the Finance Division read.

“The Government of Pakistan in its endeavor to provide maximum relief to the public has decided to absorb most of the increase in international prices of petroleum products,” the notification said.

In a notification, the Ministry of Finance said that the prices of petrol and light diesel will remain unchanged and it will be available at the rate of Rs100.69 and Rs 62.86 per litre respectively.

The price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) has been hiked by Rs4 per liter till December 15, according to a notification.

The price of High-Speed Diesel will be Rs 105.43.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended the petroleum division to raise fuel prices including that of petrol in December.

The OGRA had recommended raising petrol prices by Rs2.55 per litre from December 1 while High-speed diesel should be increased by Rs2.70.

