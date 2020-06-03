Euro-IV, V standard fuel testing lab inaugurated at HDIP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan inaugurated a Euro-IV and V standard fuel testing laboratory at the Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Euro IV and V petrol will be available in the country in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for clean and green environment. He said clean fuel is need of the hour to protect the country from adverse impacts of the climate change.

Omar Ayub said a fuel testing lab project has been prepared at a cost of Rs304 million under which such facilities will be established in Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, and Quetta.

He said the fuel testing lab established in Islamabad has ISO certification.

HDIP is a body responsible for ensuring provision of quality petroleum products across the country.

Earlier, on May 31, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said Pakistan has the cheapest fuel cost compared to other states in South Asia.

He in a Twitter statement said the Centre has further reduced petrol, light diesel and kerosene oil prices. “Now we have the cheapest fuel cost compared to other states in South Asia. India is almost exactly double. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & Nepal are all 50 to 75 percent more expensive than us,” he said.

