WATCH: Fuel truck collides with plane at Moscow airport

An Aeroflot Airbus A321 was seriously damaged when a fuel tanker rammed into an Airbus A321 – parked at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, Russia.

A Sheremetyevo spokesman said that the aircraft was completely empty while the truck driver sustained injuries.

‘The vehicle and the aircraft are damaged, there are no casualties,’ an airport spokesman said.

Shocking photos show the nose of Russia’s top air carrier ‘seriously damaged’ and the roof of the Scania fuel tanker crushed.

According to the Russian media outlet, investigators are now probing the incident at Sheremetyevo Airport – the busiest in the city.

Sheremetyevo International Airport is one of four air hubs in Moscow. The largest airport in the country, it served almost 50 million passengers in 2019.

The collusion came the same say as international flights resumed service from four airports of Russia.

There had been a four-month-long break from Moscow, St Petersburg, and Rostov-on-Don to stem the spread of coronavirus.

