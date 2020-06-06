Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Viral video showing full circle rainbow mesmerizes netizens

full circle rainbow viral video

Rainbows appear in arch shape is a common myth that was shattered recently after a video shared online showed a full circle rainbow, mesmerizing the netizens.

The 28-second video shared from the Twitter handle of Wonder of Science, was captured from a high rise building and showed a full circle rainbow, extending from skies to the ocean below.


The netizens were surprised to witness once in a blue moon event as it garnered 400,000 views so far.

The natural phenomenon amused the online social media users who were unaware of full circle rainbow and asked as where the mesmerizing view occurred and how they could witness it.


Some even shared the phenomenon that caused the full circle rainbow view.

According to met officials, the key factor that determines how much of a rainbow we see is our visual reference point. In most cases we only see less than half of a circle – the characteristic rainbow arc we are all familiar with.


“A rainbow’s centre is directly opposite the position of the sun in the sky, so more of a rainbow can be seen as the sun approaches the horizon. Therefore you will normally see the greatest percentage of a rainbow (50%) at sunrise or sunset,” they explained.

Although the full circle rainbow can be observed from higher altitudes like mountain tops, the best chances are for pilots who have a much better view from up front than windows from the cabin.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

WATCH: Mudslide sweeps houses into sea

Offbeat

India: Aged man held hostage in hospital over non-payment of bill  

Offbeat

Man interrupts Australian PM’s press conference asking reporters to get off his…

Offbeat

Man commits suicide in India’s ‘haunted’ quarantine center


ARY NEWS URDU