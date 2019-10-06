Full support extended to quake-hit areas: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has extended all possible support and aid to disaster-hit areas.

NDMA official told APP that the relief items dispatched by NDMA, PDMAs of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and SDMA included 5,030 tents, 769 shelter tents and 420 school tents, 6,700 blankets and quilts, 2,500 tarpaulins, 260 plastic mats, 200 first aid kits, 475 kitchen sets, 200 hygiene kits, 800 mosquito nets, 5,475 ration packs (21kg) and 50,000 water bottles (1.5L).

Moreover, 200 hygiene kits, 200 jerry cans, 200 gas cylinders, 200 searchlights, 200 water coolers and 400 mattresses were also given in the relief items.

Read More: Will spare no effort for complete rehabilitation quake victims: SAPM Awan

The emergency operation centres of NDMA and AJK’s SDMA were active round the clock for coordinating response operations in the affected areas.

Earlier in the day, earthquake tremors felt in the Mirpur and adjoining areas with the initial reading of the severity recorded at 3.8 on the Richter scale.

According to details, the depth of the earthquake was recorded at 15 km, reported the metrological centre.

It is pertinent to mention here that a strong earthquake jolted the federal capital Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and its suburban parts on September 24.

The death toll from the devastating earthquake jumped to 40, with more than 500 injured in the Mirpur Azad Kashmir region as rescue activities remained underway.

At least 6,000 houses were destroyed completely, while 7100 cattle farms have been damaged in the quake.

Comments

comments