Fully committed to uplift the tribal districts: CM Mehmood

PESHAWAR: Terming the merger of erstwhile Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with the province ‘a historic decision’ Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mehmood Khan on Thursday said that his government is committed to uplift the tribal districts, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ‘Jirga’ of the tribal elders in Bajaur, Mehmood Khan said the federal and provincial governments, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan, are taking a keen interest in the execution of the merger process.

The chief minister said that on the directives of PM Imran, KP government would ensure the provision of basic facilities in the tribal districts.

He said that ‘Sehat Insaf Cards’, already extended to most districts of the province, will soon be extended to the tribal districts.

CM Mehmood Khan said that the elections for local government and the provincial assembly in the tribal districts would be conducted soon.

The chief minister also attended the passing out parade of Bajaur Levies Force personnel and lauded its efforts in the war against terrorism.

