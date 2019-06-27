Funds allocated for establishment of south Punjab secretariat: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that the provincial government had allocated funds for establishment of southern Punjab secretariat and added that the identification of place would be made with consensus.

Talking to the lawmakers hailing from Multan division, who called on him, CM Buzdar regretted that funds meant for the development of southern Punjab had been transferred to other projects and the people of southern Punjab districts continued to languish in the quagmire of poverty and deprivation because former rulers had deceived them in the name of development.

According to a statement released from his office, the chief minister said that implementation on the proposals of assembly members would be ensured as they all had to come up to the expectations of the people.

He further said, “PTI government has allocated 35 percent funds for the development of southern Punjab and its right of development will be returned back by the incumbent government.”

On the accession, he directed to initiate crackdown against the elements involved in the narcotics business. CM Buzdar also directed to estimate the damages caused to crops due to rains and hailstorm in Khanewal and other southern Punjab districts adding that agriculture department and administration should submit their report after comprehensive survey.

