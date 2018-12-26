KARACHI: The funeral prayers for slain former MNA Ali Raza Abidi, who was gunned down late last night, will be offered in the afternoon on Wednesday (today).

Sources informed that the body of the former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s leader has been moved to Imam Bargah Yasrab in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) of Karachi.

Syed Ali Raza Abidi was shot on the night of Dec 25 outside his residence in Defence area of the metropolis.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed that two unidentified assailants chased Abidi and when the former lawmaker stopped his vehicle in front of his residence, in Khayaban-e-Ittehad locality, one of the assailants opened fire on Abidi and managed to escape from the scene.

Police officials said that the former MQM leader was alone in his car when he was attacked. The officials confirmed that he received bullet injuries in the attack and was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from police authorities.

As per the postmortem report of the body, “Two bullets pierced in the chest of Ali Raza Abidi, one each in shoulder and neck.”

