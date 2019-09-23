Funeral of Babusar bus incident’s victims offered in Gilgit

The funeral prayers of the victims of Babusar bus incident was offered in Helipad ground Gilgit on Monday morning.

Governor Raja Jalal Hussain, Chief Minister Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Speaker Fida Muhammad Nashad Force Commander Northern Area Maj Gen Ehsan Mehmood Khan and other military and civil officials attended the funeral prayer.

According to Inter-Service Public Relations, nine dead bodies of Army personnel who were martyred in the tragic bus incident were dispatched to Islamabad by C-130 and 16 civilians to Skardu through Pak Army Helicopter.

At least twenty-six people lost their lives and twelve others got injured after a passenger bus, they were travelling in, rammed into a roadside hill at Gattidas area in Babusar Sunday morning.

Read more: 20 dead as bus plunges into gorge in Indian-occupied Kashmir

According to police, the bus was on its way from Skardu to Rawalpindi when it met an accident near Gettidas, resulting in the death of at least 26 passengers and wounds to 12 other passengers.

Women and children were among those killed in the mishap, said Faizullah Firaq, a spokesperson for the Gilgit Baltistan government.

Comments

comments