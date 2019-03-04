Funeral prayer of Naik Khurram Ali offered in DG Khan

RAWALPINDI: Funeral prayer of shaheed Naik Khurram Ali, who was martyred in firing of Indian forces in Nakyal Sector, was offered on Monday in Dera Ghazi Khan, ARY News reported.

Funeral prayer of Khurram Ali was offered on Kangan Road and he was laid to rest at his ancestral cemetery Tahli Wala with military honour.

He has left behind two sons and a daughter.

Father of the martyr said he had two sons in Pakistan Army and one of them sacrificed his life for the motherland, while the other was performing his duty to protect its border.

“I would be proud if my other son is also martyred for the sake of the country,” he said.

The father said he himself was ready to sacrifice his life for the country.

On February 2, two Pakistani soldiers and as many citizens were martyred as Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC.

The military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), had said in a statement, Indian forces targeted civilian population in Nakyal Sector along the LoC.

Hawaldar Abdul Rabb and Naik Khurram were the sons of the soil who embraced martyrdom, it added.

“Pakistani forces responded befittingly and targeted Indian posts.”

Given the prevailing situation, Pakistan’s armed forces are on high alert, the ISPR said.

