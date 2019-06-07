Funeral prayer of Dr Anwar Sajjad offered in Lahore

LAHORE: Funeral prayers of renowned fiction writer and actor Dr Anwar Sajjad offered on Friday morning in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Anwar Sajjad 84, passed away in Lahore on Thursday evening. He breathed his last after protracted illness at his residence in a housing society of Lahore.

His funeral was attended by several renowned persons, relatives and people of the area.

He was by profession a medical doctor but famed for his television plays, acting and fiction writing.

He had an impeccable command on short-story writing and fiction but he was also an incredibly talented voice-over artist and teacher.

Dr Sajjad’s published fiction books include Khushiyon Ka Baagh, Chauraha, Janam Roop and Neeli Notebook. He wrote a number of critically acclai

med plays for Pakistan Television including Yeh Zameen Meri Hai, Raat ka Pichla Pehar, Picnic and Koyal.

He was awarded Pride of Performance by the President of Pakistan.

Born in 1935 in Lahore, he is survived by a widow and a daughter.

