Funeral prayers of martyred DSP Amanullah offered in Quetta

QUETTA: Funeral prayers of martyred DSP Amanullah were offered on Saturday in Quetta’s Satellite Town, ARY News reported.

He was martyred in a blast that took place in a Quetta’s Satelite Town mosque, yesterday.

The funeral prayers were attended by a large number of people belonging to the various walks of the life. Strict security measures were put in place to deter any untoward incident.

The martyred DSP, after performing the funeral prayers, was laid to rest at QDA graveyard.

Earlier in the day, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had registered an FIR of Friday’s blast in Quetta’s Satellite Town that martyred at least 15 people and injured 20 others.

At least 15 people, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ammanullah, were martyred and scores injured after a blast ripped through a mosque located in Quetta’s Satellite Town area.

The blast occurred during Magrib prayers inside the mosque, leaving 15 people martyred including DSP Amanullah and the prayer leader, police had said.

Shortly after the terrorist attack, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had condemned the blast and prayed for early recovery of the injured. The prime minister sought a report on the blast from the authorities concerned.

