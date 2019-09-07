Funeral prayers held for spin legend Abdul Qadir

LAHORE: The funeral prayer of legendary wrist-spinner Abdul Qadir was held in the provincial capital on Saturday.

A large number of people, including cricketers and government officials, attended his funeral.

The former test cricketer had passed away yesterday after he suffered a cardiac attack in Lahore.

Qadir represented Pakistan in 67 Tests and 104 ODIs between 1977 and 1993 and was widely recognized as the foremost leg spinner of his times.

The 64-year old Abdul Qadir represented Pakistan in two World Cups (1983 and 1987). He also captained the Pakistan cricket team in five ODIs.

He later served as chief selector for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier today paid a tribute to the veteran cricketer.

In a post on Twitter, PM Khan expressed his grief over the demise of Qadir and offered his condolences to his family.

“Deeply saddened to hear of Abdul Qadir’s passing. My prayers and condolences go to the family,” the prime minister tweeted.

