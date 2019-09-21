KARACHI: The funeral prayers of martyred Pakistan Army Major Adeel Shahid Zaidi were offered here on Saturday.

A good number of people from all social strata, including the military, attended the last rites of the martyred serviceman.

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) convener Dr Farooq Sattar was also in attendance at the funeral.

The major along with a soldier had embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion on the Pak-Afghan border in the Mohmand district on Friday.

An Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said, “Squad under shaheed off[icer] was supervising fencing work in an area which carried critical infiltration route. Shaheeds fell victim to an IED planted by terrorists from across the border.”

Earlier, on Sept 14, four security officials were martyred and one wounded in two separate incidents of firing that took place in the Afghan border areas.

