Funeral prayers of martyred army officer offered in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: The funeral prayers of army officer Capt Arifullah who was martyred along with three other servicemen in a roadside improvised explosive device explosion near the Pakistan Afghanistan border in North Waziristan were offered in Lakki Marwat on Saturday.

A large number of people attended his funeral prayers which were offered in his native village of Tajazai.

Three army officers and a soldier were martyred and four others injured when a roadside IED had hit their vehicle in the Kharqamar area of North Waziristan on Friday.

According to ISPR, terrorists targeted a military vehicle through an IED planted on road.

Those martyred in the incident included Lt Col Raashid Karim Baig resident of karimabad, Hunza, Major Moeez Maqsood Baig resident of Karachi, Captain Arif Ullah resident of Lakki Marwat and Lance Havaldar Zaheer resident of Chakwal.

The military’s media wing said that 10 security personnel embraced martyrdom and 35 others got injured during a month.

It said this is the same area where forces had conducted search operations and arrested few facilitators of terrorists.

