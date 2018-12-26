Funeral prayers of ex-MQM leader Ali Raza Abidi offered in Karachi

KARACHI: The funeral prayers of slain Ali Raza Abidi, former Muttahida Quami Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) leader, were offered on Wednesday (today), ARY News reported.

According to details, the funeral was observed at Imam Bargah Yasrab in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) of the city. The corporal remains of the MQM-P leader will be laid to rest shortly in the graveyard of DHA.

Scores of political leaders, including MQM-P leadership and workers, participated in the last ritual of former MQM-P lawmaker.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Senior Superintendent (SSP) of district South Karachi, Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, has said that the First Information Report (FIR) of the murder will be registered after the funeral prayers.

Erstwhile member of National Assembly Ali Raza Abidi was gunned down on late night of Dec 25 outside his residence in Defence area of the metropolis.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed that two unidentified assailants chased Abidi and when the politician stopped his vehicle in front of his residence, in Khayaban-e-Ittehad locality, one of the assailants opened fire on Abidi and managed to escape from the scene.

Police officials said that the former MQM leader was alone in his car when he was attacked. The officials confirmed that he received bullet injuries in the attack and was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam have taken notice of the incident while seeking a report from police authorities.

As per the postmortem report of the body, “Two bullets pierced in the chest of Ali Raza Abidi, one each in shoulder and neck.”

Comments

comments