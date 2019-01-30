Funeral prayers of eight police personnel of Loralai attack offered

LORALAI: The funeral prayers of the eight police personnel, who had embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack on the DIG office yesterday, were offered at the Zia stadium in Loralai on Wednesday.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Lango, Inspector General Police (IGP) Muhsin Butt, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Zhob division Nisar Ahmad Tanoli and Commissioner Zhob division, Bashir Bazai also attended the funeral prayers of the martyred policemen.

Later bodies of the policemen were sent to their respective villages for burial.

Meanwhile, case of the attack was lodged against unidentified attackers on the complaint of police.

Read more: Loralai police complex cleared of all terrorists; nine martyred

Later on Tuesday evening, the security forces had declared the DIG Complex Loralai clear of terrorists after the remaining two suicide bombers were killed during the search operation, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

It is pertinent to mention here that around 800 candidates were present in the compound for enrollment in police when three suicide bombers attacked on the DIG complex in Loralai.

Police personnel immediately responded to the attack and shot one of three suicide bombers at the entry of DIG complex, who blew himself up, while other two started indiscriminate firing and got into one of the side rooms.

