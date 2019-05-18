GUJRAT: The funeral prayers of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son Usama Qamar were offered on Saturday in Lalamusa.

The funeral prayers were held at the Link School’s ground in Lalamusa.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Punjab Information Minister Syed Samsam Bukhari, PPP leader Khursheed Shah and other politicians attended the funeral.

Besides politicians and government officials, a large number of people from different walks of life were also in attendance.

The teenage son of Qamar Zaman Kaira had lost his life in a traffic accident in Lalamusa on Saturday.

According to PPP spokesperson, Usama’s car crashed into a tree when he was on his way to Islamabad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz expressed deep sorrow over the death of Kaira’s son and offered their condolences to the family.

Chief Minister Usman Khan Buzdar also issued a statement expressing his sadness over the tragic incident and offered his condolences.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan condoled with the bereaved family saying, “My heart weeps on the demise of young Osama, all of us share the sadness of his death.”

