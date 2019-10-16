Funeral prayers of former AIG Sindh Shahid Hayat offered in Karachi

KARACHI: The funeral prayers of former Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Sindh Shahid Hayat were offered in Police Headquarters Garden on Wednesday.

The funeral prayers were attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Information Minister, Saeed Ghani, Mayor Karachi, Waseem Akhtar, IG Sindh Kaleem Imam, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Directors Munir Shaikh and Sultan Khawaja and other dignitaries.

Strict security measures were put in place in the area to avoid any unforeseen incident.

Hayat passed away at a private hospital in Karachi on Tuesday night.

In 2016, former Director of the Federal Investigation Agency Sindh Shahid Hayat had reportedly fallen severely sick in Nairobi and had been admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

Read more: Shahid Hayat admitted in Nairobi in critical condition

Hayat was in the Kenyan capital on a private visit, where he reportedly suffered from a collapsed lung. He was admitted to the Agha Khan University Hospital there and was placed in hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

He had also served as DIG of special branch East and South zones in Karachi.

Comments

comments