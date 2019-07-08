Future belongs to Bilawal, Maryam: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari says he sees the ouster of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led coalition government in three to four months.

Responding to questions put to him by journalists at the Parliament House, he said they have been struggling to send the government packing.

“It will take three to four months to topple the government,” he said. “InsAllah, a civilian government will take the reins of the country,” he added.

When asked about Accountability Judge Arshad Malik’s purported video, the PPP leader, who is in NAB custody, said he had not seen any such video as he has no access to television.

Zardari said the future belonged to young PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz.

He, slamming the speaker of the National Assembly over non-issuance of production orders, said it is against parliamentary ethics to not issue production orders to enable a lawmaker to attend the session of parliament.

The former president said he has been saying from day one that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif isn’t well.

He demanded that the PML-N supremo’s house be declared a sub-jail where he could serve the prison term awarded to him in the Al-Azizia case.

