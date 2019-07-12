Future US military chief seeks “strong military ties” with Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The United States needs to maintain strong military ties with Pakistan, Gen Mark Milley, President Trump’s nominee to head the US forces said in Senate hearing.

US General wants ties with Pakistan based on the shared interests of the two countries.

Gen Mark Milley also told the Senate Armed Services Committee at his nomination hearing that a premature withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan would be a strategic mistake.

“If confirmed as chairman, my objective will be to preserve the defence relationship between the United States and Pakistan even as we press Pakistan to take action on US requests,” Gen Milley told the hearing.

The statement came 10 days before Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first visit to Washington as Pakistan’s premier.

US General also highlights Pakistan’s support to the Afghan reconciliation process and hints at the role Islamabad played in persuading Taliban leaders to join talks with US in Doha.

Gen Milley, has served in Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia and Colombia and is likely to be confirmed without any opposition from the lawmakers.

Gen Milley served in Afghanistan as the Commanding General, International Security Assistance Force Joint Command.

Senate’s powerful Armed Services Committee had sent the General written questions over sensitive issues, such as Afghanistan, ties with Pakistan and Iraq.

