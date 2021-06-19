Saudi-civil-aviation-ranks-airports,-airlines-based-on-passenger-complaints

RIYADH: The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued a list to rate air transport service providers and airports based on the feedback and complaints submitted by travelers to the authority in May 2021.

The list took cognizance of the total complaints filed by passengers to GACA in the previous month on the air carriers, which amounted to 285, compared with 165 in the same month last year.

According to the classification, Saudi Airlines recorded the lowest number of complaints reaching four per 100,000 passengers, with a closure rate of 77%. It was followed by Flynas, with 13 complaints, and a closure rate of 90%. The third position was taken by flyadeal, with 37 complaints and a closure rate of 50%.

The most frequent complaints in May 2021 were over ticket refunding, then canceling flights, then delayed flights.

King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, GACA clarified, was the lowest in terms of complaints filed to the authority for every 100,000 passengers in May, with just two complaints and a closure rate of 67%.

It was followed by Abha International Airport, with two complaints and a closure rate of 100%. Najran Airport came in third, with three complaints and a closure rate of 100%.

