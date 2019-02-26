Web Analytics
Gambhir, Tendulkar and Sehwag trolled over ‘surgical strike’ tweets

As India again made false claims about surgical strike in Pakistani territory on Tuesday, some of their “ultra-nationalist” actors and sportsmen also started boasting about the same on social media.

So Pakistani Twitterati had to respond and this time it was more severe than the “Surgical Strike 1” when Shahrukh Khan and Akshay Kumar were trolled.

India’s legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and said that “Our (India’s) niceness should never be comprehended as our weakness. I salute the IAF, Jai Hind” only to be schooled by Australian cricket analyst and journalist Dennis Freedman for believing in Modi government’s propaganda.

“Niceness isn’t your weakness. Thinking like sheep when the propoganda machine fires up is. Also, you should attend parliament more and pay your taxes on Ferraris,” said Dennis Freedman.

But then came, Gautam Gambhir and Sehwag, the “ultra-nationalist” cricketers who remain the trolls’ favourite punching bag due to his stupid tweets.

Here is what they wrote!

Here is how Pakistanis responded to Tendulkar, Sehwag and Gambhir

The false claims explained

In the wee hours of February 26, Indian aircraft intruded the LoC near Muzaffarabad sector, however they scrambled back following timely response from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor informed in a tweet, Indian Air Force violated the LoC and the prompt response from the Pakistan Air Force compelled Indian jets to go back.

He said “facing timely and effective response from the PAF, [Indian jets] released [their] payload in haste while escaping, which fell near Balakot.” However, no casualties or damage was reported during the incident, DG ISPR added.

