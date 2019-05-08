Important plot details of Game of Thrones’ final episodes leaked

No matter how hard you try to avoid the spoilers, they always find their way to your newsfeeds.

But this time, entire plot outlines for final two episodes of HBO’s Game of Thrones series have reportedly been leaked online.

Spoilers below

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the leak contains an outline of episode four and was first shared a week before it was aired. The post’s credibility could be judged by the fact that it gave specific plot details such as Daenerys’ confidante Missandei of Nath’s beheading, and killing of her dragon Rhaegal at the hands of Euron Greyjoy.

The posts have been shared on Game of Thrones subreddits such as A Song of Ice and Fire, and Free Folk, and reveal everything from notable deaths, major plot twists, and the possible champion of the entire ordeal.

The final season has been marred by multiple leaks despite the producers’ best efforts to keep the epic fantasy drama’s final leg top secret.

But despite all-out efforts, first episode was released early on DirectTV, episode two was released early on Amazon Prime Video in Germany and short clips from the fourth episode were also leaked on social media before the episode was screened.

The production team is going at great lengths to ensure that the plot is not leaked. One of the measures is shooting multiple versions of important scenes, out of which even the actors don’t know which ones would be finally aired.

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the series, was quoted by a Hollywood publication as saying: “There’s lots of different endings that could happen; I think we’re doing all of them and we aren’t being told which is actually what’s going to happen”.

The shooting locations also have drone killers. This was reported by Sophie Turner, who plays the role of Sansa Stark in the series. “This thing creates a field around the set; if any [unauthroized] drone tries to capture the videos of us while shooting, it just drops down”, she said.

Game of Thrones will return for its penultimate episode on Monday, with the series finale airing on May 20.

Comments

comments