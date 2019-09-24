Naomi Watts opens up on pressure surrounding ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel

British actress and film producer Naomi Watts who shared her thoughts about the pressure surrounding the prequel of HBO’s fantasy drama series Game of Thrones.

The 50-year-old actress, who has been roped in for the sequel, said she is trying not to think about the living up to the expectations people have considering GoT’s success.

When asked if she’s feeling the pressure, she told Entertainment Tonight “I’m trying not to think about it. Yeah, but it is evident how well done it is.”

The Diana star met GoT’s cast at the Emmy’s and said they have all done such an incredible job in the show. “I met Gwendoline and I’ve met Lena (Headey) and I knew Peter (Dinklage). I’ve met Sophie (Turner), I will meet more in there as well. I plan to, I hope to.”

After being approached for the prequel titledBloodmoon, Watts binged watched entirety of Game of Thrones in three months and became hooked.

She is all set to play a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret in the sequel, which will be set more than 5000 years before the events of the main series.

