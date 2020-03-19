‘Game of Thrones’ star Indira Varma diagnosed with coronavirus

LONDON: “Game of Thrones” actor Indira Varma has tested positive for coronavirus.

She was diagnosed with the COVID-19 two days after her “Game of Thrones” costar Kristofer Hivju tested positive for the infection.

Varma, who played the role of Ellaria Sand in the popular HBO series, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news.

“I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people,” she wrote in her post.

Verma was also starring in the modern take of Anton Chekhov’s play “The Seagull” in London’s West End, alongside “Game of Thrones” alum Emilia Clarke. The play is on hold due to the pandemic.

“So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” the 46-year-old actor said, sharing photos from the rehearsal.

“We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do. Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes (sic).”

