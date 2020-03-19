Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


‘Game of Thrones’ star Indira Varma diagnosed with coronavirus

Game-of-Thrones-star indira varma

LONDON: “Game of Thrones” actor Indira Varma has tested positive for coronavirus.

She was diagnosed with the COVID-19  two days after her “Game of Thrones” costar Kristofer Hivju tested positive for the infection.

Varma, who played the role of Ellaria Sand in the popular HBO series, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news.

Read More: ‘Game of Thrones’ actor tests positive for coronavirus

“I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people,” she wrote in her post.

 

Verma was also starring in the modern take of Anton Chekhov’s play “The Seagull” in London’s West End, alongside “Game of Thrones” alum Emilia Clarke. The play is on hold due to the pandemic.

Read More: Money Heist star reveals she tested positive for coronavirus

“So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” the 46-year-old actor said, sharing photos from the rehearsal.

“We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do. Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes (sic).”

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Money Heist star reveals she tested positive for coronavirus

Lifestyle

Melania Trump to star in coronavirus awareness ads

Lifestyle

Coronavirus: Don’t risk your loved one’s health by being overconfident, says…

Lifestyle

From Tom Hanks to Trudeau’s wife: Celebrities hit by coronavirus


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close