‘Game of Thrones’ star Indira Varma joins ‘Star Wars’ spinoff cast

Game of Thrones alum Indira Varma is headed to a galaxy far, far away…

Known for playing the character of Ellaria Sand in GoT, Varma is all set to star in the upcoming Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series, reported Deadline. No other details about her role are known as yet, and plot details are also under wraps.

However, what is known is that Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen will reprise their roles as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader, respectively, from the Star Wars prequel, and the show will be set between the events of the Star Wars films Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

According to McGregor, the series will be helmed by director Deborah Chow who has also directed two episodes of The Mandalorian.

Varma’s acting prowess is reflected through her body of work which includes memorable roles in shows like Rome, Game Of Thrones, Carnival Row, and most recently ABC’s For Life.

Comments

comments