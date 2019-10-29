‘Game of Thrones’ creators quit ‘Star Wars’ trilogy

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss step are dropping out of Disney Lucasfilm’s upcoming Star Wars trilogy due to a Netflix commitment.

Juggling a $200m deal with Netflix, the creators said they won’t be able to do justice to both the projects.

“There are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects,” the pair said. “So we are regretfully stepping away.”

The pair signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce exclusive content. The first of their Star Wars movies was due to release in 2020.

They expressed their love for the franchise saying “We love Star Wars. When George Lucas built it, he built us too. Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything.”

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said the two are incredible storytellers. “We hope to include them in the journey forward when they are able to step away from their busy schedule to focus on Star Wars.”

The franchise has other projects on its slate. Star Wars trilogy from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is still in the works, while a separate movie is being developed by MCU producer Kevin Feige. Disney Plus is launching next month with live-action series The Mandalorian. Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker will also release in December.

