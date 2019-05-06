Starbucks in Westeros? Coffee cup spotted in latest GoT episode

What does the Khaleesi do when she gets tired of planning the battle to retake Seven Kingdoms?

Apparently, she orders coffee from Starbucks.

The gaffe in the latest episode of Game of Thrones has taken the internet by the storm in which Daenerys Targaryen is seen sitting at a table with a Starbucks cup in her arm’s reach.

The out-of-place cup was spotted in the fourth episode of the final season of arguably the world’s most popular TV show.

Although it is not clearly visible as being the Starbucks cup, it certainly does look like one.

Starbucks took to Twitter soon after the episode was aired, wondering why she didn’t order a ‘Dragon Drink’.

TBH we're surprised she didn't order a Dragon Drink. — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) May 6, 2019

Neither the HBO or the Starbucks responded to media queries, a flood of which was directed at the two companies right after the blunder was spotted.

Fans didn’t spare the chance to produce memes on the gaffe, with some suggesting it was intentionally done to bump the show’s popularity.

I found where she got the Starbucks cup from #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/cstnDTwnrV — Charly (@Charly86603169) May 6, 2019

As Starbucks prints customers’ names on their cup, a fan modified a Starbucks cup to read the Khaleesi’s full name with titles.

Another fan wondered why the cup wasn’t spotted during the two years it took for the final season to be produced.

You're telling me they had TWO YEARS to put together a decent show and they couldn't even spot the goddamn Starbucks cup in Winterfell??!?! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8opg7nyydv — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) May 6, 2019

And finally, if you want to visit Starbucks outlet in Westeros, here’s the location!

