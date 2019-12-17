Iconic game show ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ is coming back

The iconic 90’s Nickelodeon game show Legends of the Hidden Temple’s is finally returning with an adult reboot.

An American short form-mobile vide platform, Quibi is bringing it back. Taking to Twitter, Quibi shared the exciting news with fans of the series.

“Dwayne Johnson isn’t the only rock coming to Quibi. #LegendsOfTheHiddenTemple Quibi. 2020,” the tweet reads.

The revival is coming back with twists, it will star adults and the challenges will be much larger in scale, which means the prizes will be as well.

“Bringing back Legends for Quibi is a dream come true,” executive producer Scott A. Stone said in a statement shared with E! News. “I have been so lucky to be part of this defining millennial show, and now there is a defining millennial platform to go with it. I couldn’t be more excited.”

The classic game show, which ran on Nickelodeon from 1993 to 1995, will appear on the new mobile-only streaming service Quibi in the upcoming year.

