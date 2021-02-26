Gamer kills female rival while playing Call of Duty, surrenders before police

A gamer surrendered before police after murdering a 19-year-old female rival while playing Call of Duty at his home.

The incident occurred in Brazil, where an 18-year old gamer, Guilherme Alves made the shocking admission about a half-hour after he assassinated Ingrid Oliveira at his home and uploaded a video of the gruesome act on social media on Monday.

According to local media reports, Alves can be seen smiling in a video after he was handcuffed by cops outside the station house in the northern São Paulo city of Pirituba.

When asked after the arrest as to why he killed the female gamer, Alves said ‘because I wanted to’ as another person could be heard trying to shame him over the act.

The teen murder suspect met his victim online playing Call of Duty: Mobile last month and reportedly had planned her killing for at least two weeks.

Oliveira’s dead body was discovered by Alves’ brother.

Alves stabbed Oliveira multiple times, frighteningly claiming in a video, ‘look how wonderful.’

The suspect, who doesn’t have a criminal background, also wanted to make sure that people watching the video knew the blood was really Oliveira’s.

‘You guys think it is ink editing, but it’s not. I really killed it. I have a book, too. I asked people to disclose it,’ he said.

In the video, Alves spoke about a 52-page book he had penned in which he revealed that he never met his biological father. He also commented about a ‘mission’ he had carved out to kill an unknown amount of people.

The unemployed Alves had not met Oliveira in person before he welcomed her over to play video games. Their interactions were kept via cellphone and online game chatter.

Oliveira played under the online username ‘Sol’ while Alves also belonged to an online gaming team known as Gamers Elite and played under the nickname, ‘Flashlight.’

