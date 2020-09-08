Did this gaming addict kill his family, as seen in this viral video?

Footage has been viewed thousands of times on Facebook alongside a claim that it shows a family killed by a teenage boy who was addicted to video games.

The claim is false; the footage is actually a parody sketch which aired on French TV channel Canal+ in 2020.

The two-minute, 20-second clip was posted on September 1, 2020, here on Facebook, where it has been viewed more than 1,900 times.

Translated to English, the Indonesian-language post partly says: “Happening in France:

Terjadi di Prancis: Anak laki-laki itu kecanduan game elektronik. Pekerja rumah tangga memutus Wi-Fi secara tidak sengaja. Bocah itu mengamuk dan membunuh semua orang di rumah Kakak laki-laki, saudara perempuan, ibu, ayah, dan pekerja rumah tangga. Ketika polisi tiba di TKP, mereka menemukannya sedang bermain dan keluarganya terbunuh di sekitarnya. Dia menyuruh polisi menunggu dan membiarkan dia terus bermain. * Waspadai perilaku anak sebelum berubah menjadi psikotik akibat penggunaan gadget elektronik yang berlebihan termasuk ponsel.ini klo sudah begini, bukan cuman masalah mental atau emosional.. anak ini terikat roh jahat, ada transfer roh ketika anak ini main game. apalagi klo game ini permainan ada unsur pembunuhan sperti game pubg.ini sangat serius iblis pake segala cara utk membunuh.yohanes 10:10 kerjaannya iblis adalah mencuri, membunuh dan membinasakan.ayo please kita lebih aware lg, anak di guidance ketika main games atau nonton film kartun apapun, karna sudah banyak disusupin kuasa setan yg buat anak tersebut kecanduan, bahkan jadi pemberontak, dan yg paling parah sperti diatas membunuh semua anggota keluarganya.be aware, ini akhir zaman.. iblis mau sebanyak-banyaknya manusia mati ke neraka. Posted by Elisa Edwin Sebayang on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

“The boy was addicted to electronic games. The domestic worker accidentally cut off the Wi-Fi. The boy went berserk and killed everyone in the house

“Older brother, sister, mother, father, and the domestic worker.

“When the police arrived at the crime scene, they found him playing and his family dead around him. He told the police to wait and let him continue playing.”

A reverse image search followed by keyword search on Google found the original video was uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Groland Le Zapoi here on June 10, 2020.

Translated from French to English, the video’s titled: “A justified murder – Groland – CANAL+”.

And the caption reads in part: “Live from the Presipality, find all Groland’s sketches and parodies every Saturday on Canal+, ZAPOI!”

The Presipality of Groland, or Groland, is a fictional country featured in Groland Le Zapoi, a comedy programme on French TV channel Canal+.

Below is a screenshot comparison between footage in the misleading post (L) and the original video (R):

