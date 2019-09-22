Gandapur urges international community to voice their dissent over IoK

HUSTON: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur says we will fight Indian government’s fascist agenda at every level until it ends its illegal occupation of Kashmir.

Addressing a ceremony of expats, he said fifty countries have supported Pakistani stance about Kashmir due to successful diplomacy of the government.

He said Prime Minister Imran khan will inform the international community about Indian brutalities and inhuman steps in Occupied Kashmir in his UN address.

He urged the international community to use its influence over India for uplifting the curfew in Occupied Kashmir and providing Kashmiris their birthright to self-determination through a plebiscite.

Ali Amin Gandapur said Imran Khan is the ambassador of Kashmiris and will fight their case until they get freedom.

He said Pakistan and India are atomic powers and the international community should understand that if there will be a war then its impact will reach all over the world. The Minister also expressed his deep grief over the Chillas bus accident and expressed sympathy towards the grieved families.

He directed the Gilgit Baltistan administration to provide best medical facilities to the injured.

