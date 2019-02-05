Gandapur calls for Kashmiris’ right to self determination

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur said on Tuesday India was committing genocide of Kashmiri people in Indian Occupied Kashmir under the guise of democracy.

“Pakistan will continue its support to Kashmiris till achievement of their right to self-determination,” the minister said while addressing a ceremony to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day at Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

He urged the international community to play its positive role in realisation of right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

The minister said that the Reports of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on Jammu and Kashmir and the UK’s All Parties Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG) have unveiled the decades long atrocities by India in occupied Kashmir.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of students hailing from various colleges, schools and people belonging to various walks of the society.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today to reiterate whole-hearted support of the Pakistani nation to just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under UN resolutions.

A one minute silence was observed throughout the country to pay homage to the martyrs of the liberation struggle.

